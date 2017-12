More Videos 1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade Pause 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 0:27 One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:04 Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 0:34 York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade Thousands of parade watchers and marchers gathered in Rock Hill Friday evening for the annual Christmas parade. Marching bands, dancers, sports teams, churches, businesses and students waved and cheered at the festive event. Thousands of parade watchers and marchers gathered in Rock Hill Friday evening for the annual Christmas parade. Marching bands, dancers, sports teams, churches, businesses and students waved and cheered at the festive event. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

