1 dead, 2 injured in two-crash outside Rock Hill

One person died in a fatal collision Friday afternoon, 3 miles south of Rock Hill, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle fatal crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 72 and Border Road, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed as Alberta Gore, 74, of Chester.
The 20-year-old-driver of the other car, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, and a 17-year-old passenger, both of Chester, were injured and transported to Piedmont Medical Center, Miller said.
The driver of the Tahoe was traveling south on S.C. 72, and Gore was driving east on Border Road, Miller said.
Miller said Gore was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when she disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the Tahoe. Gore was wearing a seat belt, but was fatally injured and trapped in the vehicle.
Miller said Gore had to be extricated from the car by “mechanical means.”
