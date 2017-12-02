More Videos

Hundreds revel at Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

December 02, 2017 04:43 PM

ROCK HILL

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Main Street to enjoy the annual ChristmasVille festival.

Children took pictures with Disney’s Elsa and Cinderella, skated on the outdoor ice rink and rode Ferris wheels and carousels as the scent of hot chocolate and funnel cakes wafted in the air.

Dena Wade of Rock Hill said she came to the festival to see her son, Michael, 9, perform on stage as part of the district honors choir. Wade said her family has been to the festival for several years.

“We're looking forward to checking out the vendors and the children rides after they perform today,” she said.

The four-day festival continues all day Sunday.

For a complete list of events and locations, visit christmasvillerockhill.com.

