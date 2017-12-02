Hundreds revel at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill Saturday (PHOTOS))

The Grinch stops for photos with fans Saturday at ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Avery and Alexa Altman put their letters to Santa in the mailbox Saturday during ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.
Carolers perform Saturday at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.
Children enjoy face painting and more at ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Jugglers perform Saturday during ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
The Saluda Trail Middle School Chorus performs Saturday at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.
Children meet Santa at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.
Children admire the gingerbread houses Saturday during Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille.
ChristmasVille includes rides like a carousel in downtown Rock Hill.
ChristmasVille Saturday includes street performers in Rock Hill. The festival continues Sunday.
Children meet Santa at ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Castle Heights Middle School perform Saturday ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
Folks pose for photos during ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Castle Heights Middle School perform Saturday ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
Ornaments for sale at ChristmasVille Saturday in Rock Hill.
Kelly Jordan and Shannon Nicklow enjoy festival food Saturday at ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
Scenes from ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill. The festival continues Sunday.
AAliyah Porter and Trynitity Stinson show off their face paint at ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
The Marchant family poses for a photo at ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Kasey and Bayleigh Knight show off their cookies at Santas Workshop at ChristmasVille.
Shoppers delight at ChristmasVille Saturday in Rock Hill.
Families posed with characters Saturday at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.
Hundreds enjoy ChristmasVille Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
There are lots of food venders Saturday at ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill.
Children pose with Disney characters Saturday at Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille festival, which continues Sunday.
