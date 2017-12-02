York County area religious leaders ‘vigilant, not fearful’ after national shootings

More Videos 0:25 Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman Pause 1:34 Rock Hill gets into the ChristmasVille spirit 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade 1:14 Holiday Partners: 'We help a lot of people who we'll never know how we touched them' 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 0:56 Video shows fatal punch in York County wrongful death suit involving late Vietnam vet 1:04 Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman After 26 people were killed nearly one month ago at a small church in Texas, more York County area religious leaders are calling on law enforcement officials to help ensure members’ safety. After 26 people were killed nearly one month ago at a small church in Texas, more York County area religious leaders are calling on law enforcement officials to help ensure members’ safety. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

