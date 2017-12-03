Man arrested after brawl broke out among fans at ACC Championship

More Videos 0:25 Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman Pause 1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade 1:39 Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 0:27 One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 1:40 Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three 0:41 Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best? 0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 3:15 Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington

This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington