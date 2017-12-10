The price of water is going up in York County. So, too, the pipes to keep it moving.

York dog attack victim puts up Christmas decorations after his recovery

Buddy Owens, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran from York, was attacked by dogs in December 2016, while he was putting up Christmas decorations. He endured three surgeries and skin grafts on his left arm to repair the damage. Owens put the lights up again this year following his recovery. He said the outpouring of love from people who found out about the attack has inspired him, and he wanted to thank all who reached out to him in the spirit of Christmas.