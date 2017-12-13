Clover High students play Santa, hand out stockings for Lake Wylie veterans

More Videos 0:14 School bus involved in wreck on West Main Street in Rock Hill Pause 2:24 York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 1:10 Clover High students give ‘a breath of fresh air’ to York County veterans 1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 0:36 York Prep’s D.J. Burns talks about the Patriots’ busy December 1:30 Here’s one interesting way that new Fort Mill football coach Rob McNeely interacts with his players’ parents 2:30 Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood 2:19 Knights group donates enough money to keep Rock Hill store open 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Clover High students give ‘a breath of fresh air’ to York County veterans Nearly 15 Clover High School students passed out stockings Wednesday afternoon to York County veterans at assisted living centers in Lake Wylie and York. The students say they enjoyed bringing warmth to others during the holidays Nearly 15 Clover High School students passed out stockings Wednesday afternoon to York County veterans at assisted living centers in Lake Wylie and York. The students say they enjoyed bringing warmth to others during the holidays David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Nearly 15 Clover High School students passed out stockings Wednesday afternoon to York County veterans at assisted living centers in Lake Wylie and York. The students say they enjoyed bringing warmth to others during the holidays David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com