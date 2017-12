Through their lawyers, the family of Odell Fields of Rock Hill donated $5,000 worth of food to Pilgrims' Inn charity Tuesday. Fields was killed by a single punch outside the Sandbar Bar and Grill in Rock Hill in 2014, and later his family was awarded a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. The bar's contents, including the food, were seized as part of the judgment, so the Fields' family and their lawyers donated the food Tuesday to help the needy at Christmas.