71-year-old passenger dies in York Co. crash into Fort Mill bridge, troopers say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 18, 2017 08:03 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 07:41 AM

FORT MILL

The 71-year-old passenger in a Sunday night crash into a bridge in York County has died, troopers said.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 9:05 p.m. on Regent Parkway north of Fort Mill near the Lancaster County line, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident site is just south of the North Carolina state line.

One vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, was involved, according to police. The driver, 58, was traveling north on Regent Parkway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment, Hovis said.

The passenger died and the driver was injured, Hovis said.

Check back for updates.

