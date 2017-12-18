Rock Hill native coming home to lead York County tourism board

A Rock Hill native will lead the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau in 2018.
The tourism group’s Board of Commissioners named Billy Dunlap as the bureau’s new executive director starting Jan. 2, 2018.
The bureau, which markets tourism and York County as a destination, has a budget of more than $1.1 million, almost all of which comes from York County hospitality taxes.
Dunlap grew up in Rock Hill and graduated from Rock Hill High in 1987. He then graduated from Clemson University and moved to Laurens in 1992.
“I’m excited to be returning to my roots in Rock Hill,” Dunlap said. “When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I had to take advantage of it. I love Rock Hill and York County. I’m excited to be in a position to help this area continue to grow and prosper.”
Dunlap previously served as the owner of Dunlap Media, a digital media company in Laurens. Dunlap publishes www.GoLaurens.com, a daily, digital-only news site.
Dunlap also served as the digital media manager at the Greenwood Index-Journal, director of digital media at the Anderson Independent-Mail and the director of sales and marketing at SportsTech Solutions.
He previously worked at the Laurens Family YMCA, serving as program director and president and CEO.
Dunlap is married to Kimberly Dunlap and they have three children: Bailey, 20, Conner, 17, and Sydney, 14.
Auvis Cole, assistant director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has served as interim executive director since April.
Cole took over when the previous director, Lisa Meadows, submitted her resignation after she was accused of taking tanning products from a Fort Mill salon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
