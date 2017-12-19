Lancaster police investigating child’s death, autopsy set for today

Police are still investigating the Monday afternoon death of a three-year-old girl in Lancaster, according to a Lancaster police statement.
Officers responded to a house on Heath Circle in Lancaster in response to an “unresponsive and unconscious” child, the statement says.
Police and fire personnel tried to resuscitate the girl as she was driven to Springs Memorial Emergency Room in a police vehicle, the statement said.
Emergency treatment continued at the hospital, the statement says, but the toddler couldn’t be revived.
The Lancaster Child Fatality Task Force is investigating the case.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
