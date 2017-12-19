Local

Indian Land man killed in York Co. bridge crash identified

December 19, 2017 12:30 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 03:18 PM

FORT MILL

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 71-year-old Indian Land man who died in a car crash late Sunday.

Rocco Visalli, 71, of Indian Land was pronounced dead at the scene, York County coroner Sabrina Gast said in a statement.

Visalli was a passenger in the car. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, the statement says.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The car crashed into a bridge in York County just after 9 p.m., troopers said.

The incident happened on Regent Parkway north of Fort Mill near the Lancaster County line, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

One vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, was involved, according to police. The driver, 58, was traveling north on Regent Parkway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment, Hovis said.

The driver was injured, Hovis said.

