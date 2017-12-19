More Videos

Several employees with York County paper and pulp manufacturing company Domtar helped deliver 11 new mattresses to the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Children's Attention Home helps serve abused and neglected children from birth to age 21.
Several employees with York County paper and pulp manufacturing company Domtar helped deliver 11 new mattresses to the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Children’s Attention Home helps serve abused and neglected children from birth to age 21. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Local

Abused children in York County no longer ‘sleeping on floors or couches’

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

December 19, 2017 05:09 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 05:19 PM

ROCK HILL

If a child gets a good night’s sleep, he or she can wake up refreshed and become much more likely to do well in school, says Katy Motsinger of the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill.

That’s why Motsinger says it’s so important every child, no matter the background, can rest.

On Tuesday, several employees from York County-based Domtar helped deliver 11 mattresses to the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill.

Motsinger said Domtar, a paper, pulp and personal care company, donated $2,500 to the home to pay for the mattresses. The Children’s Attention Home has served as a refuge for children removed from abusive circumstances for nearly 50 years.

“The significance of them coming and delivering these mattresses is huge,” Motsinger said. “Some of these kids are coming from homes where they might be sleeping on floors or couches or a makeshift mattress. To have a comfortable bed to sleep in does such wonders for a child’s rest.”

Domtar sent employees from its corporate office in Fort Mill and its converting plant in Rock Hill. The volunteers helped deliver each mattress into a child’s room.Jan Martin, media and communications relations manager at Domtar, said the company was happy to invest in the community.

“I can’t think of anything better to give at Christmastime than a good night’s sleep before they wake up to face the next day,” Martin said.

The nonprofit Children’s Attention Home was founded in 1970 by three area pastors who saw the need to help children who came from homes where they had been abused, or those left struggling because parents were in jail, or other crises that left children vulnerable.

The late Rev. Bob Porterfield, and the Revs. Gene Norris and James Freeman started the home, which has grown into a full-service facility with full-time staff and a volunteer board of directors.

Motsinger said the home can provide shelter for up to 42 children. The home serves abused and neglected children from birth to age 21.

“We’re very thankful to Domtar,” Motsinger said. “It may seem insignificant, but when you think about what you sleep on every night, it makes a difference.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids

