Abused children in York County no longer ‘sleeping on floors or couches’

'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids Several employees with York County paper and pulp manufacturing company Domtar helped deliver 11 new mattresses to the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Children’s Attention Home helps serve abused and neglected children from birth to age 21. Several employees with York County paper and pulp manufacturing company Domtar helped deliver 11 new mattresses to the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Children’s Attention Home helps serve abused and neglected children from birth to age 21. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

