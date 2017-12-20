Hungry? No gift for Christmas? Rock Hill churches team up for Saturday giveaway

There is always room during Christmas at several Rock Hill churches that again will team up to feed the hungry and distribute free gifts to all who attend.
The event will be Saturday and open to the public -- all ages and faiths.
The hunger outreach group, a ecumenical group of churches, will host its annual pre-Christmas meal and gift giveaway Saturday at 11 a.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 1214 Flint Hill St., said Tom Love, a volunteer from Woodland United Methodist Church.
For more than 20 years many area churches have run a food program that culminates before Christmas with a meal for all who attend. A worship service with music starts at 11. Afterward all who attend will receive a to-go meal and gift, Love said. The group also delivers meals to mens’ shelters and shut-ins
The churches involved this year are Flint Hill Baptist, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian, Grace Lutheran, Epiphany Lutheran, Woodland United Methodist, St. John’s United Methodist, and First Presbyterian, Love said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
