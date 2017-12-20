Arctic surge expected to bring chilly Christmas to Rock Hill

The next outbreak of arctic air is expected to surge into the eastern half of the United States this weekend and expected to bring chilly weather to the Rock Hill area by Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, a series of low pressure systems will bring several chances of rain, helping ease the area’s dry conditions.
The cold weather will begin moving into the northern part of the country later this week, forecasters say, and then push steadily southward. By Christmas, the chill is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico.
That means afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Christmas Day in the Rock Hill area, with the chilly weather continuing for at least the majority of Christmas week.
However, snow is not in the forecast, except for the typically snow-prone higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains.
Rain arrived early Wednesday in the Rock Hill area, with more than 1.5 inches falling by afternoon. The much-needed rain is expected to end Wednesday evening, followed by partly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday.
The next rainfall is predicted to arrive Saturday and continue into Christmas Eve, in advance of the cold front. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the un-Christmas-like upper 60s Saturday, then fall back to the upper 50s on Christmas Eve afternoon.
Sunny skies are expected for Christmas Day.
