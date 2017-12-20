York man, 27, dies, teen injured in crash near Clover

A York man died and a teen was injured Wednesday after a crash between Clover and Lake Wylie, according to police and coroner officials.
Jake Peterson, 27, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of S.C. 55 and Paraham Road, according to York County Coroner officials.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m., troopers said.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified by troopers as an 18-year-old from York, was injured and transported to Piedmont Medical Center, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Never miss a local story.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection, Miller said.
The crash remains under investigation by the high patrol major accident reconstruction team, Miller said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments