‘It was meant to be’: Children find homes on annual York County Adoption Day

Eighteen different homes told him they wouldn’t keep him. But Wednesday a 13-year-old finally got a family.
And Tony Boyd’s adoptive mother says she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I knew from the moment I saw him that he was never going to go anywhere else,” Nicole Boyd said.
Tony’s adoption by Nichole and Chris Boyd became legal during the morning at York County Family Court, on a day dedicated to uncontested final adoption hearings.
This year, York County isn’t alone holding “Adoption Day.” Three other counties, Anderson, Sumter and Horry counties, held adoption days. York County will hold a second adoption day on Dec. 27.
It wasn’t always easy for the family, Nicole said. After being moved from home to home, Tony had begun to act out.
“He was heartbroken from his previous placement,” Nicole said. “...We helped him by building him up and encouraging him to make good choices, and stop this sabotage behavior he was bringing with him.
“He really tested us to see if we would be another home that would give up on him. And over several trials we have shown him over and over that our love for him is unconditional and will never change or falter in any way.”
Tony was placed with the Boyd family in 2015. He is now doing well in school and enjoys his siblings, Nicole said. Nicole and Chris have four other children in their home – two from foster care.
“It’s going to be an amazing Christmas,” Tony said.
Family Court Judge David Guyton, who presided over the adoptions, said he adopted his daughter, now 13 years old, in 2004 – something that makes the day even more touching for him.
He said he doesn’t usually see happy cases in Family Court.
“For me, it’s special because the majority of the time during the court year, I’m dealing with families being torn apart -- divorces, separations, custody battles ...,” Guyton said. “So this is the happiest day of our court year.”
Eight families completed adoptions.
After two miscarriages, Nichole and Michael Tourblom of Council Bluffs, Iowa, said they weren’t sure how long it would take for them to become parents.
Wednesday, looking at five-month-old Laeken, born in South Carolina, they understood why they had to make such a long journey.
“We were meant to find him,” Nichole Tourblom said.
Dale Dove, a Rock Hill lawyer who specializes in adoptions, said he understands the excitement behind the legal process.
Dove’s daughter is adopted, he said. And, last year, his daughter adopted a 14-month-old daughter.
Dove said he has worked on well over 2,000 adoptions, but working on a case like Tony’s is especially emotional for him.
“To have that many rejections and then finally have a family that wants you and is able to deal with your challenging behaviors … I mean, I think of it right now and I get emotional,” he said.
The tradition of Adoption Day in South Carolina started in York County about seven years ago, Dove said. But the need for adoptions doesn’t stop after a single day.
“There’s a lot of kids out there who need parents,” Guyton said. “There’s a lot of parents out there who are available, they just need to look into it.
“What I hear in all of these adoptions is: ‘It was meant to be.’”
Want to learn more?
Adoptions can be performed through public agencies, such as the state Department of Social Services, and private agencies. To learn more, go to dss.sc.gov, or call 888-711-7095.
