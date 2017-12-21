New tourism leader says York County ‘a national player’ for coveted events

More Videos 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids Pause 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 0:54 York County legal community bids farewell to retiring Circuit Judge John C. Hayes III 2:10 Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:01 What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Incoming York County tourism head: ‘We want to go after the big fish’ Rock Hill native Billy Dunlap, who was named this week as the new executive director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, promised Wednesday afternoon to bolster York County’s standing as a “national player” for state, regional and national events. He will take charge of the bureau on Jan. 2. Rock Hill native Billy Dunlap, who was named this week as the new executive director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, promised Wednesday afternoon to bolster York County’s standing as a “national player” for state, regional and national events. He will take charge of the bureau on Jan. 2. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill native Billy Dunlap, who was named this week as the new executive director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, promised Wednesday afternoon to bolster York County’s standing as a “national player” for state, regional and national events. He will take charge of the bureau on Jan. 2. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com