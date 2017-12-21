Woman walking dog tells police man chased her to Rock Hill apartment

A Rock Hill mother called police to report her daughter was out walking the dog when a man chased her back to their apartment, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim told police she was walking her dog at Village Station Apartments on India Hook Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a man standing nearby, the report says.
She told police she turned and quickly walked away, but that she noticed the man was following her, the report says.
She said she ran back to the apartment. When she reached the apartment, the man ran toward India Hook Road, the report says. The woman told police the man was wearing white and gold shoes.
A more detailed description was not available, police said.
