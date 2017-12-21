Local

Woman walking dog tells police man chased her to Rock Hill apartment

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

December 21, 2017 12:01 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 09:43 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill mother called police to report her daughter was out walking the dog when a man chased her back to their apartment, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The victim told police she was walking her dog at Village Station Apartments on India Hook Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a man standing nearby, the report says.

She told police she turned and quickly walked away, but that she noticed the man was following her, the report says.

She said she ran back to the apartment. When she reached the apartment, the man ran toward India Hook Road, the report says. The woman told police the man was wearing white and gold shoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A more detailed description was not available, police said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays 1:14

York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays
Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University 2:08

Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University

View More Video