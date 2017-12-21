Super Bowl champion, Rock Hill favorite Chris Hope ‘never forgets’ his roots

More Videos 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids Pause 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 0:54 York County legal community bids farewell to retiring Circuit Judge John C. Hayes III 2:10 Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:01 What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com