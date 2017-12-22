York man killed in Rock Hill wreck identified

One person died in a wreck just west of Rock Hill early Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Wayne Smith, 36, of York.
Smith was driving north on S.C. 5 near Poston Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol.
The driver ran the car off the road and struck several trees, Sutherland said. The car overturned and the driver was trapped in the car, Sutherland said.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, coroner Sabrina Gast said.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
