Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

What to do if you've been in a car accident

What to do if you've been in a car accident

York County legal community bids farewell to retiring Circuit Judge John C. Hayes III

York County legal community bids farewell to retiring Circuit Judge John C. Hayes III

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Local

York man killed in Rock Hill wreck identified

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

December 22, 2017 09:38 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:52 PM

ROCK HILL

One person died in a wreck just west of Rock Hill early Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Wayne Smith, 36, of York.

Smith was driving north on S.C. 5 near Poston Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol.

The driver ran the car off the road and struck several trees, Sutherland said. The car overturned and the driver was trapped in the car, Sutherland said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

