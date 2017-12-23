Children’s coding center to open in Tega Cay, and other business news

Children’s coding center to open in Tega Cay
A new spot for children ages 7-14 to learn to code is set to open next month at 1135 Stonecrest Boulevard, suite 105 in Tega Cay.
Code Ninjas helps teach children how to code. The Tega Cay location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Christina and Joe Lazar.
The center’s hours will be 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Meineke opens new car care location in Rock Hill
Car care center Meineke is opening a Rock Hill location on Herlong Avenue.
Owner Mike Baden, who also owns a Meineke location in Indian Land, recently opened a new location at 525 South Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill.
The Rock Hill center hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Meineke operates more than 900 centers that service about 3 million cars a year.
Mortgage company NP Inc. opens in Tega Cay
Mortgage lending company NP Inc. announced the opening of a new branch office in Tega Cay.
Christopher Mac Murray will lead the office, which opened Dec. 12 and serves clients across the state.
“NP Inc. is dedicated to providing a multitude of mortgage products with superior service and the best pricing in the market. We wish to establish a successful partnership with our clients, our staff members, and our realtors, that respect the interests and goals of each party,” said Sean Smiley, vice president of business development. “Our success will be measured by our clients choosing us because of their belief in our ability to exceed their expectations of price, service and expertise.”
