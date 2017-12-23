A new Meineke car care location will open at 525 South Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill.
A new Meineke car care location will open at 525 South Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Contributed photo
A new Meineke car care location will open at 525 South Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Contributed photo

Local

Children’s coding center to open in Tega Cay, and other business news

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

December 23, 2017 02:52 PM

Children’s coding center to open in Tega Cay

A new spot for children ages 7-14 to learn to code is set to open next month at 1135 Stonecrest Boulevard, suite 105 in Tega Cay.

Code Ninjas helps teach children how to code. The Tega Cay location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Christina and Joe Lazar.

The center’s hours will be 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meineke opens new car care location in Rock Hill

Car care center Meineke is opening a Rock Hill location on Herlong Avenue.

Owner Mike Baden, who also owns a Meineke location in Indian Land, recently opened a new location at 525 South Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill center hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Meineke operates more than 900 centers that service about 3 million cars a year.

Mortgage company NP Inc. opens in Tega Cay

Mortgage lending company NP Inc. announced the opening of a new branch office in Tega Cay.

Christopher Mac Murray will lead the office, which opened Dec. 12 and serves clients across the state.

“NP Inc. is dedicated to providing a multitude of mortgage products with superior service and the best pricing in the market. We wish to establish a successful partnership with our clients, our staff members, and our realtors, that respect the interests and goals of each party,” said Sean Smiley, vice president of business development. “Our success will be measured by our clients choosing us because of their belief in our ability to exceed their expectations of price, service and expertise.”

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays 1:14

York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays
Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University 2:08

Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University

View More Video