Volunteers at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill have served a Christmas Day meal to the hungry, needy, poor and others for more than 25 years and will again on Christmas Day. In this 2013 photo, volunteers prepare plates for hundreds of people. Herald file photo

Local

Lonely or hungry on Christmas Day? Go to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 23, 2017 04:32 PM

ROCK HILL

There are people in Rock Hill on Christmas Day who will be hungry. There are people who will be lonely or shut-in or sick.

The volunteers at St. Mary Catholic Church say: Come eat on Christmas Day.

For free.

And if someone is homebound,, volunteers will deliver a meal.

For free.

The church for more than a quarter century has collected donated food and hosted a Christmas Day meal for hundreds of hungry, the poor and others. The meal is open to all people of all faiths.

“Our goal always is to feed those who might be hungry and find those who are alone on Christmas,” said Regeana Phillips, a church volunteer who heads up the army of volunteers who cook, serve and even deliver meals on Christmas Day. “Christmas is about sharing and giving.”

The church serves food, joy, companionship and love to all who need it, Phillips said.

The meal is served at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, across the street from the church. The meal takes the place of the regular Monday meal at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, which is held six days a week at Bannon Hall.

This year’s Christmas meal will not include one of the men who started the tradition, Brother David Boone. Boone, church administrator at St. Mary for more than 50 years, died in November at age 85. Members of the Friendship Nine civil rights group from Rock Hill donated the turkeys for this year’s meal in his honor.

Dine-in service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delivery in Rock Hill is available. For delivery, email Phillips by 2 p.m. Sunday at regeanap@yahoo.com.

The church always has room for more volunteers. To volunteer, go to Bannon Hall after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

