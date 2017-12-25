A fire was on Washington Street in Great Falls displaced a family on Christmas.
Local

Great Falls Christmas Eve fire displaces four in Chester County

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 25, 2017 11:42 AM

A fire Christmas Eve in the Chester County town of Great Falls displaced four people, emergency officials said.

The fire was on Washington Street in Great Falls, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. Fire crews called the American Red Cross to assist the displaced people, Murphy said.

Red Cross officials in a statement confirmed they were assisting four adults with emergency needs. Volunteer firefighters from Fort Lawn, Metford, and Richburg sent crews to help with the blaze, according to the Red Cross and John Agee, Richburg fire chief.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

