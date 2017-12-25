Woman airlifted after Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County

A woman was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after a Christmas Eve crash Sunday night on Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 near mile marker 64, said John Agee, Richburg Volunteer Fire Department chief.
A child in the car had minor injuries, Agee said.
The female driver had to be extricated by emergency crews and then was taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, Agee said.
Several Chester County emergency agencies assisted at the scene, emergency officials said.
No other information on the crash was available.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
