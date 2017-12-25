McClatchy
Woman airlifted after Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County

By Andrew Dys

December 25, 2017 11:54 AM

RICHBURG

A woman was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after a Christmas Eve crash Sunday night on Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 near mile marker 64, said John Agee, Richburg Volunteer Fire Department chief.

A child in the car had minor injuries, Agee said.

The female driver had to be extricated by emergency crews and then was taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, Agee said.

Several Chester County emergency agencies assisted at the scene, emergency officials said.

No other information on the crash was available.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

