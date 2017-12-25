Christmas means giving: Rock Hill children show spirit at church meal, gift giveaway

More Videos 2:08 Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts Pause 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:33 Incoming York County tourism head: ‘We want to go after the big fish’ 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:49 Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature' 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:51 Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill church volunteers serve 600-plus meals, gifts Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day. Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day. By Andrew Dys Herald reporter

Volunteers of all ages at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina served more than 600 meals and gave away gifts to the community Monday on Christmas Day. Food was delivered to the needy and a meal was served at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen across Crawford Road from the church. Meals were accompanied with gift bags of toys and clothes and other items for people in need in the community. The event has been held for more than 20 years. All work was done by volunteers from the church and community as a way to serve others on Christmas Day. By Andrew Dys Herald reporter