Horse killed, driver injured in early morning Lancaster collision, S.C. trooper says

By Andrew Dys

December 26, 2017 11:14 AM

LANCASTER

A horse died and a driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday after the horse ran across a highway in Lancaster and collided with the vehicle, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.

The collision, which happened around 7 a.m., shut down Grace Avenue, east of Lancaster, for a short time during the morning, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

The driver of a truck was heading east on Grace Avenue when the horse, running north, ran into the road and struck the vehicle, Miller said. The driver, a 50-year-old Rock Hill man, was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster as a “precautionary measure” Miller said.

The horse was killed in the crash, Miller said.

No charges have been filed, Miller said.

Andrew Dys: @AndrewDysHerald

