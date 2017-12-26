‘Arctic airmass’ may soon hit York County. How will that affect New Years’ Eve?

There’s a slim chance that York, Chester and Lancaster counties could see snow showers or freezing rain this week, according to two top weather outlets.
The question is when.
The National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C., predicts that winter weather is possible in the area on Thursday night as temperatures drop to a low of 23 degrees.
A “cold Arctic air mass” is expected to hit the Upstate from the north later this week, according to the weather service. The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow after 8 p.m. Thursday. The weather service says very light snow or ice accumulations are possible.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Columbia say there’s a slight chance of rain and snow for Lancaster County between 1-2 p.m. Thursday and a slight chance of snow and sleet before 10 p.m. with a low of around 23 degrees.
That agency forecasts a 20 percent chance that Chester County will see snow early Friday morning.
The service said temperatures in the tri-county area will rise into the mid-40s Friday and Saturday before dipping back into the mid-30s for New Years’ Eve and New Years’ Day.
As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Greenville is predicting New Years’ Eve to have a high of 38 and a low of 22 degrees.
The Weather Channel predicts that no snow or freezing rain will fall Thursday night or Friday morning. However, it does predict a 30 percent chance of afternoon rain or snow showers on New Years’ Eve in York County.
According to Weather.com, temperatures are expected to drop as low as 25 degrees on New Years’ Eve and a low of 14 degrees on New Years Day in Rock Hill.
The Weather Channel predicts a 40 percent chance of snow in Chester County on New Years’ Eve. If it does come, the forecast calls for snowfall of up to an inch starting late Sunday night.
The prediction calls for temperatures to drop from 48 on Wednesday to 36 on Thursday. The temperature could rise to as high as 51 on Saturday in Lancaster County.
National Weather Service forecast day-to-day
▪ Wednesday -- Mostly sunny, high of 46, low of 24.
▪ Dec. 28 -- Partly sunny, high of 34, low of 23, slight chance of snow Thurdsay night.
▪ Dec. 29 -- Mostly sunny, high of 41, low of 24.
▪ Dec. 30 -- Mostly sunny, high of 45, low of 22.
▪ Dec. 31 -- Mostly sunny, high of 38, low of 22.
▪ Jan. 1 -- Partly sunny, high of 35.
