The Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association donated $2,300 to the Fort Mill Care Center, a food pantry and assistance charity that serves the needy in Fort Mill and Indian Land. From left, association member Don Garrett, Fort Mill Care Center Director Carol Higgins, association member Gary Schatz, and care center President Diana Bernard.
The Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association donated $2,300 to the Fort Mill Care Center, a food pantry and assistance charity that serves the needy in Fort Mill and Indian Land. From left, association member Don Garrett, Fort Mill Care Center Director Carol Higgins, association member Gary Schatz, and care center President Diana Bernard. Contributed photo, Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association
The Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association donated $2,300 to the Fort Mill Care Center, a food pantry and assistance charity that serves the needy in Fort Mill and Indian Land. From left, association member Don Garrett, Fort Mill Care Center Director Carol Higgins, association member Gary Schatz, and care center President Diana Bernard. Contributed photo, Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association

Local

Hitting an ace: Golf association donates $2,300 to Fort Mill food pantry

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 26, 2017 01:22 PM

FORT MILL

A group of Fort Mill golfers, who have donated a lot more than greens fees to a Fort Mill food pantry over more than two decades, dropped their best putt yet recently when they donated more than $2,000 for the needy.

The Fort Mill Men’s Golf Association donated $2,300, which was collected mainly from tournaments in 2017, to the Fort Mill Care Center before Christmas. The money came from more than 200 members and guests donations, said Don Garrett, a past member of the association board of governors. Garrett has been part of donating to the care center for years.

“The Fort Mill Care Center provides a valuable service to people in need and we are proud to help out any way that we can,” Garrett said.

The Fort Mill Care Center helps hundreds of families in need every month with its food pantry, said Carol Higgins, director of the center. The center also helps the needy pay utility and other essential bills, obtain prescription medication and other emergency services, Higgins said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There is a real need to help people in Fort Mill,” Higgins said. “The golf association has been a faithful donor to the center for so long.”

The care center has helped people in northern York County for more than three decades and depends on donors for the food and financial support it gives residents.

“The generosity of Fort Mill people, churches, civic groups, businesses is amazing,” Higgins said. ‘This community continues to be very generous.”

The center, staffed by volunteers, is at 2760 Old Nation Road. The center is generally open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Because of the holiday, the center will be open Dec. 29, but is closed Dec. 27 and Monday Jan. 1. Normal Monday, Wednesday, Friday hours resume Jan. 3, Higgins said.

For information on volunteering or donating call 803-547-7620 or email Director Carol Higgins at cdhiggins99@yahoo.com.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays 1:14

York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays
Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University 2:08

Indian Land's John Gregory signs intent letter with Ohio University

View More Video