2 firefighters injured in York house fire; hot dogs the cause

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina Firefighters Matt Johnson and Curtis Greenway were injured Tuesday night battling a duplex fire in York, South Carolina, fire officials said. Both were treated at hospitals for brushing and muscle injuries then released after a porch roof fell on them during the fire suppression, York Fire Chief Domenic Manera said. Both firefighters are expected to recover fully, Manera said. York Mayor Eddiee Lee said the firefighters were fearless and risked their lives for others. Five people were displaced in the fire but the residents were not injured, Manera said. The fire was caused by unattended hot dogs cooking on a stove in one of the units, Manera said. Firefighters Matt Johnson and Curtis Greenway were injured Tuesday night battling a duplex fire in York, South Carolina, fire officials said. Both were treated at hospitals for brushing and muscle injuries then released after a porch roof fell on them during the fire suppression, York Fire Chief Domenic Manera said. Both firefighters are expected to recover fully, Manera said. York Mayor Eddiee Lee said the firefighters were fearless and risked their lives for others. Five people were displaced in the fire but the residents were not injured, Manera said. The fire was caused by unattended hot dogs cooking on a stove in one of the units, Manera said. adys@heraldonline.com

