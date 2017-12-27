Rock Hill cheer squad competes at state, York County residents celebrate wins

Local residents and organizations are celebrating accomplishments.
Here are a few:
Clover teacher selected for professional development scholarship
Kelsey Anderson, agricultural educator at Clover High School, recently received the 2017 Teachers Turn the Key professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators, a release states.
Anderson attended the association’s annual convention Dec. 5-9 in Nashville. The scholarship offers agricultural educators with four or fewer years of experience three days of professional development addressing issues related to early years of teaching agriculture.
Anderson teaches her students by combining leadership training with classroom instruction and focusing on real-life situations, the release states. Anderson’s interns work with on-campus plants and animals and earn high school credits.
“Character and honest hard work is their ethic – and that for me is perhaps Kelsey’s finest achievement,” said Robert Johnson, director of career and technology education at Clover High School.
Rock Hill cheerleading team competes at state
The South Pointe High School varsity cheerleading team competed in the South Carolina High School 4A Cheerleading Competition on Nov. 18, finishing ninth in the state. The team finished first during the regional competition in October.
Arts Council of York County awards grants to local organizations
The Arts Council of York County announced its 2017-18 small grant recipients.
Small grants are available to individual artists, nonprofit organizations, teachers and schools in York County. The grants are designed to support arts activities that contribute to professional development and arts programs, according to the Arts Council.
The Arts Council awarded $4,800 in grants this quarter. Recipients include:
Carolina Crown HonorBAND Program - $1,000: York County middle school musicians audition for the HonorBAND. Those selected attend a two-day clinic and learn from their peers. The clinic wraps up with a community performance.
Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation - $1,000: The grant will support the installation of a permanent public art project on Elk Avenue in downtown Rock Hill’s cultural district.
Main Street Theater - $1,000: The grant will support film workshops. In March 2018, filmmaker Samuel Oluoko from Kenya will debut his documentary and narrative films at the theater, hosted by award-winning playwright, fiction writer and photographer Terry Roueche. A workshop will be held in Rock Hill with area filmmakers on the differences between making films in the U.S. and Kenya.
Union Baptist Church Life Center - $800: The South Carolina African American Heritage Foundation will present on March 17 the Female RE-Enactors of Distinction (FREED) community event at the center.
Winthrop University - $1,000: On March 1, Winthrop University, in conjunction with the Winthrop Women’s Coalition, will present a celebration of women in the arts featuring four female panelists who will discuss their career paths in the arts.
