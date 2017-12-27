Local

Knife-wielding robber in Rock Hill demands money, cigarettes

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

December 27, 2017 12:46 PM

ROCK HILL

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rock Hill store Tuesday night with a kitchen knife.

According to a Rock Hill police report, a man entered the York Mart on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, pointed a kitchen knife at an employee and said, “I don’t want to hurt you, so just hand me the money in the drawer and some Newport Shorts.”

The man is a black male in his 40s or 50s, about 6-feet tall with a slim build, according to the report. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. A witness said the suspect was wearing black or blue mitten gloves.

Police say the suspect stole about $100 in cash and four or five packs of Newport Shorts cigarettes.

The case remains under investigation.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

