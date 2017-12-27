Rock Hill craft brewery to open at site of repair shop near Winthrop

A Rock Hill craft brewery is scheduled to open in summer 2018 at the site of a former repair shop, just steps from the Winthrop University campus.
Slow Play Brewing soon will move into the building currently occupied by Fourman’s Repair Shop at 274 Columbia Ave.
Co-owners Ben Lee and Ron Fasick will be among those to lead and manage the new brewery, which will eventually produce its own beer for thirsty consumers.
“It’ll be a neighborhood brewery,” Lee said. “People will be able to come have beers, music will be a big part of it. We’re envisioning an active area for people to come and have fun.”
Fourman’s Repair Shop will close Friday. Since the early 1970s, it has served as a popular parts shop that both sells and services products for landscaping.
Slow Play recently earned permission from the Rock Hill zoning appeals board to operate as a brewery at the site that’s currently zoned “industry business.”
In a statement, a Winthrop University official expressed optimism that the brewery would add to the downtown atmosphere for its students.
The site is just a short walk from Alumni Drive on campus.
“Winthrop is excited to be part of Rock Hill’s economic development, including the growth in the number of entertainment and eating establishments joining those already near to campus,” said Jeffrey Perez, vice president for university relations.
According to documents released by the zoning appeals board, the tasting room would be about 3,000 square feet. The documents say the brewpub will work with Winthrop and off-campus apartment Walk2Campus on a shared parking agreement.
Lee said the brewpub will host a food truck on-site and often feature outdoor music acts to attract a loyal following.
Last year, South Carolina’s craft brew industry had an economic impact of about $443 million, according to the Brewers Association, a non-profit trade organization. California’s craft beer production has a $6.8 billion economic impact, according to the Brewers Association.
Slow Play Brewing Company - Proposed operating hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays: 4-10 p.m.
Thursdays: 4-10 p.m.
Fridays: 4-11 p.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m.-midnight
Sundays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
