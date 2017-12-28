Kershaw woman delivering mail injured in Lancaster car crash; man charged

A woman was dropping off mail in Lancaster Thursday morning when she was rear-ended and was brought to a hospital with injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old woman from Kershaw and a 48-year-old man from Lancaster were injured in the two-vehicle crash just before 11:30 a.m.
The woman was driving a 1994 Ford pickup truck and was delivering mail on Fork Hill Road, Miller said. She was stopped on the road, facing north, and had her hazard lights on, but was not wearing a seat belt, Miller said.
The man, Tommy Hodge, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck when he struck the woman’s car from behind, Miller said.
Both drivers were injured and were transported to Springs Memorial Hospital, Miller said.
Hodge has been charged with traveling too fast for conditions, Miller said.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
