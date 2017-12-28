Local

Kershaw woman delivering mail injured in Lancaster car crash; man charged

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

December 28, 2017 04:12 PM

LANCASTER

A woman was dropping off mail in Lancaster Thursday morning when she was rear-ended and was brought to a hospital with injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old woman from Kershaw and a 48-year-old man from Lancaster were injured in the two-vehicle crash just before 11:30 a.m.

The woman was driving a 1994 Ford pickup truck and was delivering mail on Fork Hill Road, Miller said. She was stopped on the road, facing north, and had her hazard lights on, but was not wearing a seat belt, Miller said.

The man, Tommy Hodge, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck when he struck the woman’s car from behind, Miller said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both drivers were injured and were transported to Springs Memorial Hospital, Miller said.

Hodge has been charged with traveling too fast for conditions, Miller said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

    Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill’s newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill
Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays 1:14

York County's annual 'Adoption Day' helps finalize adoptions before the holidays

View More Video