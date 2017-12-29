Fix set for renovated York County courtroom, unused in 2017 due to acoustic problems

More Videos

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Pause
York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics 0:52

York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:02

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:23

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 2:12

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 0:38

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

  • York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics

    File video from October 2017: The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics.

File video from October 2017: The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. adys@heraldonline.com
File video from October 2017: The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Fix set for renovated York County courtroom, unused in 2017 due to acoustic problems

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 29, 2017 10:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

YORK

The main courtroom at the York County Courthouse, which was almost unused in 2017 because of acoustic problems following a $10 million renovation, is set to be fixed.

Court officials discovered, after the renovation work was done, that judges and court reporters in the room had trouble hearing what was said.

County officials hired a consultant to advise how to address the problem. The second week of January, workers are set to add upholstery to courtroom seats and benches, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County. The cost of the additional work is $13,505.54.

After the materials are installed, the courtroom will be checked to see if the changes are sufficient, or if more acoustic work is needed, Startup said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

York County Manager Bill Shanahan said the goal is to make sure nothing takes away from the character of the courtroom and the historic building.

“Combining 21st-century technology with a building such as this, size and age, is a difficult and complex process,” Shanahan said.

Clerk of Court David Hamilton said it is crucial that court officials, including jurors, be able to hear everything in the room.

Trials could not be held in the courtroom until the acoustics were improved. Civil trials and hearings in 2017 were held at the Moss Justice Center.

The first civil court jury trial week in 2018 is set for late January, and has been tentatively scheduled to be in the main courtroom.

The main courtroom was used for both criminal and civil cases until the 1990s, when the Moss Justice Center was built and criminal court was moved there.

Civil court remained at the York County Courthouse until the county decided to spend about $10 million for a renovation.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Pause
York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics 0:52

York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:02

Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:23

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 2:12

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 0:38

What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:21

Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team

  • Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

    Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill’s newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

View More Video