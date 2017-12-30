Do York County’s covert drug stings go too far? Solicitor, defense lawyer disagree

More Videos 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill Pause 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 0:28 Watch the scene after a collision on Cherry Road involving Fort Mill School District bus 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:04 Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism The head of York County’s drug enforcement unit is pushing back against claims that his unit abuses its authority by conducting operations in unmarked vehicles and operating without dash cameras. Commander Marvin Brown says those procedures are ethically sound for pursuing major drug offenders. Rock Hill criminal defense attorney Brad Rawlinson criticized the unit in an open letter to several law enforcement agencies around the county. The head of York County’s drug enforcement unit is pushing back against claims that his unit abuses its authority by conducting operations in unmarked vehicles and operating without dash cameras. Commander Marvin Brown says those procedures are ethically sound for pursuing major drug offenders. Rock Hill criminal defense attorney Brad Rawlinson criticized the unit in an open letter to several law enforcement agencies around the county. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

The head of York County’s drug enforcement unit is pushing back against claims that his unit abuses its authority by conducting operations in unmarked vehicles and operating without dash cameras. Commander Marvin Brown says those procedures are ethically sound for pursuing major drug offenders. Rock Hill criminal defense attorney Brad Rawlinson criticized the unit in an open letter to several law enforcement agencies around the county. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com