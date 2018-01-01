Kierra Mitchell-Crosby’s daughter, Arielle, is the first baby born in 2018 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Local

Rock Hill woman’s water broke as the clock struck midnight in the new year

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

January 01, 2018 12:48 PM

ROCK HILL

One Rock Hill woman welcomed the new year with a surprise – her baby was coming early.

Kierra Mitchell-Crosby said New Year’s Eve was just a typical night for her. She watched a movie and went to bed early, but got a call from her mom just before midnight.

And exactly at midnight, her water broke.

Mitchell-Crosby’s due date was Jan. 25, but baby Arielle had other plans. She was born at around 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

“The first thing I said was, ‘are you kidding me?’” Mitchell-Crosby said.

Arielle is the first baby born in 2018 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Arielle had some breathing troubles and was monitered in the NICU, but both Arielle and her mom are happy and healthy now, Mitchell-Crosby said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

