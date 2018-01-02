‘Extreme cold’ causes Rock Hill water main breaks; some customers find frozen pipes

Utility crews in Rock Hill are repairing three broken water mains that broke because of the “extreme cold” overnight, city officials said.
With temperatures expected to reach the low teens all week, and the existence of many older pipes in the water system, city officials are planning for the possibility of more broken pipes.
Water mains broke at in the 1700 block of Ebinport Road, near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Southern Street near downtown, and on Pinewood Lane, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill. Repairs are underway at all three locations, Quinn said.
Most customers in the city had water service, even with the breaks. Rock Hill Utilities shows six customers have outages from broken city pipes, Quinn said.
“The breaks are from the extreme cold, and we will likely have an ongoing issue this week,” Quinn said. “It is not supposed to be much warmer for several days, and there may be more breaks.”
Some older pipes in the city system are susceptible due to the cold weather, Quinn said.
“In this extreme cold, some older pipes can crack,” she said.
Temperatures dropped close to 10 degrees Monday morning in Rock Hill. Forecast lows temperatures for several nights this week are expected to fall into the mid teens or lower, according to the National Weather Service.
Many customers have called the city to report frozen pipes. Quinn said that homeowners and business owners have to make sure that they take precautions to protect themselves from frozen pipes on private property.
For a list of safety precautions, visit Rock Hill’s city Web site.
Anyone with an outage can call 803-329-5500.
