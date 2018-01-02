‘Extreme cold’ causes Rock Hill water main breaks; some customers find frozen pipes

More Videos 0:40 'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks Pause 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:08 USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks Rock Hill crews were repairing older water mains that were broken by "extreme cold" Tuesday morning in three different sites in the city, city officials said. With cold weather expected overnight for several more days, city officials are preparing for the potential for more broken pipes. Rock Hill crews were repairing older water mains that were broken by "extreme cold" Tuesday morning in three different sites in the city, city officials said. With cold weather expected overnight for several more days, city officials are preparing for the potential for more broken pipes. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

