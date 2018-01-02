Local

Advocates concerned for dogs at Chester shelter; leaders say they get proper care

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 02, 2018 04:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHESTER

Bitter cold has sparked concerns from animal advocates about dogs kept in outdoor pens at the Chester County animal shelter, but county officials say the animals are receiving proper care.

Several animal advocates went to the shelter Monday to drop off straw and blankets and tried to go in the shelter. But other than feeding and cleaning staff, the shelter was closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.

On Facebook and other social media, animal rights advocates expressed their dismay with not being able to help spread the straw and look around. Chester resident Barbara Taylor was one who went to the shelter to drop off hay and blankets. She returned Tuesday.

“We don’t mean any negative. We are trying to get results,” Taylor said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After animal advocates went to the shelter, county leaders toured the Chester County Animal Care & Control shelter on New Year’s Day on an invitation from Sheriff Alex Underwood. They found the animals were getting the attention they need.

“The animals in the shelter are being cared for,” said Shane Stuart, Chester County supervisor, who toured the shelter Monday and again Tuesday to show the animals to The Herald.

Some dogs are kept in outside pens, but the outdoor pens have windbreaks, blankets and other amenities. Some pens cannot have straw because the straw has in the past plugged cleaning drains.

In Chester County, the sheriff’s office has responsibility for the animal shelter. Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and Maj. Dwayne Robinson, who oversees the animal shelter, both said the animals are getting the care they need. The county has had veterinarians look at the outside pens, Robinson said.

“Yes, it is cold out right now, but the animals have shelter,” Robinson said.

Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant, who toured the shelter Monday, said the animals are getting the care they need. Yet Oliphant, Stuart and police said the shelter, built to handle 60 dogs, is over capacity.

Chester County has had talks for years about the need for a larger, more modern animal shelter, but money remains an issue.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

    Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said. One person driving a Honda Accord was killed and two passengers in the same car were injured, said the S.C. Highway Patrol.

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill
'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks 0:40

'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks
USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 1:08

USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash

View More Video