Gastonia, NC woman, 25, dies in York Co. crash near Rock Hill

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 03, 2018 08:28 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL

A 25-year-old Gastonia woman died Monday in a York County crash with an 18-wheeler truck just outside the Rock Hill city limits that closed a highway for more than two hours.

Camillia Boulware, driver of a 2001 Honda that collided on Heckle Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday with a truck driven by a teenaged driver, died at the scene, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Two passengers in the car driven by Boulware were airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. Their names, ages, and conditions have not been released.

Boulware was turning left on to Heckle Boulevard from a private drive when her vehicle collided with the truck that was pulling a trailer, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Both of those vehicles then crossed the center line, hitting the third vehicle.

The truck driver, 19, and driver of the third vehicle, 24, were not injured, Miller said. No charges have been filed but the crash remains under investigation.

The crash was on S.C. 901 in front of the York County government complex between Main Street and South Cherry Road in an area that borders the city limits of Rock Hill. Bethesda Fire Department and Newport Fire Department crews responded along with highway patrol troopers who handled the crash, while Rock Hill Police Department officers and York County Sheriff’s office deputies diverted traffic around the scene.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

