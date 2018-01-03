Gastonia, NC woman, 25, dies in York Co. crash near Rock Hill

More Videos 0:23 One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill Pause 0:40 'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:08 USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said. One person driving a Honda Accord was killed and two passengers in the same car were injured, said the S.C. Highway Patrol. Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said. One person driving a Honda Accord was killed and two passengers in the same car were injured, said the S.C. Highway Patrol. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

