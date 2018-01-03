Bitter cold, slight chance of ‘snow showers’ forecast for Rock Hill area

ROCK HILL
A storm system that is expected to become massive and spread wintry conditions from Florida to Maine began intensifying Wednesday morning, and forecasters said some snow could reach the Rock Hill area.
Accumulating snow is still not in the local forecast, but National Weather Service meteorologists said Wednesday morning they are watching trends that could make the growing storm a factor for inland areas.
Winter storm warnings are in effect from northern Florida up through southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas, and then farther to the north.
Freezing rain was falling at daybreak Wednesday in Florida, between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, with Florida officials reporting numerous wrecks on Interstate 10.
S.C. Emergency Management Division officials said they were preparing for a storm that could produce a variety of wintry threats – freezing rain, possibly enough to cause some power outages along the coast; and a combination of sleet and snow that would snarl traffic.
Schools were closed Wednesday from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, and many businesses in the Charleston area – including major tourist attractions – also were shut.
Meteorologists were trying to determine how far inland the snow will fall. Unlike most winter storms affecting the Carolinas, this system’s biggest impact will be felt east of the Rock Hill area.
National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Gant said Wednesday morning that there were signs the storm system was developing quicker than expected. That, in turn, would create a wider field of precipitation than earlier thought.
The official forecast for the Rock Hill area is for a 30 percent chance of snow showers between 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. But Gant encouraged residents along and east of the Interstate 77 corridor to pay attention to the forecast during the day.
He said a stronger-than-expected storm “could lead to some quick accumulations of snow on very cold ground.” That would be most likely southeast of Charlotte, including Lancaster and Chesterfield counties.
Regardless, Rock Hill-area residents who want to see snow won’t have to travel far eastward to see it Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The storm system will be followed by yet another surge of arctic air. Frigid temperatures are expected from Thursday through Saturday, with afternoon highs challenged to get above freezing and morning lows around 10 degrees in some places.
Milder conditions are forecast by Sunday.
