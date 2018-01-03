History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ coming to South Carolina next month

The History Channel show “American Pickers” — in which hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country buying unique antique items — will be filming throughout South Carolina in February.
The production team is looking for South Carolina residents with unique collections and wants to learn the interesting stories behind them.
The popular TV series explores the world of antique “picking,” which usually consists of Wolfe and Fritz hunting through people’s barns, garages, sheds and outbuildings for items of value.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques they can spend the better part of a day looking through, send your name, number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.
The hosts only pick private collections, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
The show has featured a South Carolina collection in the past. The crew picked through a Sumter warehouse for 14 hours for a shoot in December 2016.
