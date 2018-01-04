Cold didn’t cause Fort Mill natural gas line break. It was because of a ferret.

More Videos

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'

Pause
Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 4:03

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery 1:11

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 1:08

USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

  • Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

    Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.

Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Cold didn’t cause Fort Mill natural gas line break. It was because of a ferret.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 04, 2018 01:52 PM

FORT MILL

The cold weather didn’t cause firefighters and gas company workers to respond Thursday to a broken natural gas line in Fort Mill. The culprit was a ferret.

A lost ferret, actually, and a father trying to find his daughter’s Christmas pet.

The Winger family’s two ferrets, a male named Spirit and a smaller female named Mika, were in the bathroom of their home just outside Fort Mill. The ferrets were Christmas gifts for daughter Portia, 16. But about 2 a.m., Chris Winger said his daughter told him Mika was missing. The only place the ferret could have escaped was through a bathroom drain pipe formerly used for the clothes washer, Winger said.

Winger said he looked under and outside the house and found the pipe did not connect with the plumbing system. He found the end of the pipe and was digging around it with a shovel to try and rescue the ferret when he inadvertently hit the natural gas line, Winger said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winger called the gas company and fire department. The Fort Mill Fire Department responded first, said Fort Mill Fire Chief Chipper Wilkerson. York County deputies also responded, said Trent Faris, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The fire department eliminated the gas flow, and York County Natural Gas workers repaired the line, said Glen Boatwright, directory of regulatory compliance for the gas company.

Boatwright said before anyone digs, call 811 to have utility lines marked.

“Even if it is your own yard,” he said.

Later Wednesday morning after the sun came up, Winger found the missing ferret in an elbow in the drain pipe.

“Unfortunately, Mika had passed away,” Winger said.

Winger buried Mika. But the family still has Spirit, the surviving ferret.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'

Pause
Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 4:03

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 0:23

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery 1:11

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 1:08

USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

  • Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

    Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

View More Video