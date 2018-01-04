Cold didn’t cause Fort Mill natural gas line break. It was because of a ferret.

More Videos 2:40 Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' Pause 4:03 Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 0:24 Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:23 One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill 1:11 Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:08 USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

