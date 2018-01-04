Another surge of arctic air sweeps across York County area

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.