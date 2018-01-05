Window tints provide security, efficiency for abused children in Rock Hill

Carolina Premier Window Films and Eastman Chemical Company teamed up last week to provide window tint and installation services to the Children’s Attention Home of Rock Hill.
The companies installed window tint for all four main buildings at the Attention Home, including the administration building and three cottages.
Katy Motsinger, with the Attention Home, said the tinting has helped with energy efficiency and security of the buildings.
Those who want to learn more about or donate to the Attention Home are asked to visit attentionhome.org or call 803-328-8871.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
