Local

Window tints provide security, efficiency for abused children in Rock Hill

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

January 05, 2018 02:41 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

YORK COUNTY

Carolina Premier Window Films and Eastman Chemical Company teamed up last week to provide window tint and installation services to the Children’s Attention Home of Rock Hill.

The companies installed window tint for all four main buildings at the Attention Home, including the administration building and three cottages.

Katy Motsinger, with the Attention Home, said the tinting has helped with energy efficiency and security of the buildings.

Those who want to learn more about or donate to the Attention Home are asked to visit attentionhome.org or call 803-328-8871.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

    Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill
Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'
Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 4:03

Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor

View More Video