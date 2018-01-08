Local

Crash in York Co. near I-77 close to NC state line blocks road during commute

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 08:16 AM

FORT MILL

A crash on a busy road for people making the morning commute near Interstate 77 in northern York County close to the North Carolina state line is blocked after a crash, South Carolina troopers said.

Springhill Farm Road connects U.S. 21 to S.C. 51 near Exit 90 of Interstate 77. Springhill Farm Road is blocked at Stateview Boulevard, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.

No injuries are reported in the crash that happened after 7:15 a.m. Monday, the Web site shows.

Check back for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

    Keystone Substance Abuse Services held the sixth annual Joe Davis Run for Recovery in Walter Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. Despite temperatures barely above 10 degrees, hundreds of runners showed up for the event, a fundraiser for Rock Hill-based Keystone, which serves all of York County.

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill
Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'
Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

View More Video