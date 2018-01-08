Crash in York Co. near I-77 close to NC state line blocks road during commute

A crash on a busy road for people making the morning commute near Interstate 77 in northern York County close to the North Carolina state line is blocked after a crash, South Carolina troopers said.
Springhill Farm Road connects U.S. 21 to S.C. 51 near Exit 90 of Interstate 77. Springhill Farm Road is blocked at Stateview Boulevard, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.
No injuries are reported in the crash that happened after 7:15 a.m. Monday, the Web site shows.
