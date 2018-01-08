Krispy Kreme sent this out over Twitter to honor the Panthers playoff season.
Krispy Kreme sent this out over Twitter to honor the Panthers playoff season.
Krispy Kreme sent this out over Twitter to honor the Panthers playoff season.

Local

Carolina Panthers loss got you down? Krispy Kreme drops price Monday to honor team

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 09:06 AM

ROCK HILL

Doughnut lovers and Carolina Panthers fans have a reason to be happy Monday after Krispy Kreme dropped the price on a dozen original glazed for Monday across the Carolinas.

The chain, based in North Carolina, sent out a social media message overnight announcing the price drop to $4.99 a dozen for Monday only to “celebrate the Panthers season.”

Kripsy Kreme has a location in Rock Hill on Celanese Road and a Lancaster County location on. U.S. 521 in Indian Land just south of the North Carolina state line.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

    Keystone Substance Abuse Services held the sixth annual Joe Davis Run for Recovery in Walter Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. Despite temperatures barely above 10 degrees, hundreds of runners showed up for the event, a fundraiser for Rock Hill-based Keystone, which serves all of York County.

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill
Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'
Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

View More Video