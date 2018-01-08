They built New York’s Rockefeller Center. Now they have a 60 acre stake in York County

The company known for developing Rockefeller Center in New York announced plans last week to create a large speculative industrial building in Fort Mill.
The Rockefeller Group announced Jan. 3 it has purchased around 60 acres at Fort Mill’s Lakemont Business Park, in the Carowinds area just south of Charlotte. The company said it will work to build a 370,000 square foot spec building on the site.
The Rockefeller Group has invested $3 billion in industrial, office and mixed-use projects around the country.
The company has eyed the Charlotte market as a target for industrial development for a long time, according to the Rockefeller Group.
“Charlotte is the second largest industrial market in the Southeast with improving demographics and strong population growth,” said John Petricola, Senior Vice President and Regional Development Officer for Rockefeller Group’s Southeast Region. “It’s an area prime for industrial growth and will continue to be important to our industrial development strategy.”
Rockefeller has picked Avison Young’s Charlotte office to lease space in the building, which will be called Lakemont77.
According to Tyler Jones, development manager for Rockefeller Group’s Southeast region, the site’s access to Interstate 77 and Interstate 485 make the location attractive for regional and local distribution.
“The project’s versatile design will also be suitable for light industrial and manufacturing users,” Jones said.
Both the Rockefeller Group and Avison Young say they have begun marketing the project to prospective users. They say the building could be completed in the third quarter of 2018.
The building will be located off Steele Pointe Drive, near I-77. It will have a cross-docking feature and 36-foot ceiling heights. The land will also have room for trailer storage and parking.
The Rockefeller Group has become known across the world for developing office properties. The company, then known as the Metropolitan Square Corporation, was formed in 1928 to oversee construction of the New York landmark Rockefeller Center.
Fortune 500 company Stanley Black & Decker announced plans last month to create 500 jobs and invest $31 million at a new manufacturing site in Lakemont Business Park. The company said it would occupy a new 345,000-square-foot building where it would manufacture and assemble DeWalt cordless power tools.
In October 2017, cleaning products company Diversey said it would move its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to York County. According to a statement released last fall, the relocation promises to bring about 400 jobs and $6.1 million in investment in Fort Mill’s Lakemont Business Park. Diversey’s new offices will be in a 100,000-square-foot space in Lakemont, near Carowinds.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
