Local

Man, 64, faces “disfigurement” after severe beating at his Fort Mill home

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 08, 2018 03:56 PM

FORT MILL

A man in his 60s was beaten so badly Saturday in an attack at his York County home near Fort Mill that the man will have permanent “damage” or “disfigurement” to his face, police said.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, N.C., around 8 p.m. Saturday by medical staff. The victim, 64, told officers he had been assaulted at his home in the 1200 block of N. Doby’s Bridge Road outside Fort Mill.

The victim told officers he was beaten so badly he blacked out and woke up in a a “puddle of blood.”

The victim had broken and missing teeth and a broken jaw, police said. The remains of the victim’s bottom lip was hanging off his face and he had bruises around an eye, police said. Medical staff were so concerned with the victim’s injuries that a plastic surgeon was notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation into the attack is continuing but no arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

    Keystone Substance Abuse Services held the sixth annual Joe Davis Run for Recovery in Walter Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. Despite temperatures barely above 10 degrees, hundreds of runners showed up for the event, a fundraiser for Rock Hill-based Keystone, which serves all of York County.

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill
Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 2:40

Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development'
Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

View More Video