Man, 64, faces “disfigurement” after severe beating at his Fort Mill home

A man in his 60s was beaten so badly Saturday in an attack at his York County home near Fort Mill that the man will have permanent “damage” or “disfigurement” to his face, police said.
Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, N.C., around 8 p.m. Saturday by medical staff. The victim, 64, told officers he had been assaulted at his home in the 1200 block of N. Doby’s Bridge Road outside Fort Mill.
The victim told officers he was beaten so badly he blacked out and woke up in a a “puddle of blood.”
The victim had broken and missing teeth and a broken jaw, police said. The remains of the victim’s bottom lip was hanging off his face and he had bruises around an eye, police said. Medical staff were so concerned with the victim’s injuries that a plastic surgeon was notified.
The investigation into the attack is continuing but no arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
